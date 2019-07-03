To The Daily Sun,
Hands Across the Table wishes to acknowledge the many local businesses that quietly and generously support our community organizations. We wish to specifically thank Wendy Richter of Quik Cleaners, who graciously cleans our aprons and towels each week. This may seem like a small thing, but to us it is so helpful!
Please be sure to thank the local businesses who support the many worthy causes throughout the Lakes Region.
Board of Directors
Hands Across the Table
Laconia
