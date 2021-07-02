To The Daily Sun,
When is someone finally going to admit that President Joe Biden is unfit to be our president? He is destroying our country day after day, not to mention how he’s embarrassing us by his erratic behavior. It’s very, very obvious that he has a problem. Do people really think it’s right for American citizens to keep paying this man to do a job that he’s not fit to do? This has to be fixed before it’s too late for all of us. It’s not only wrong, it’s dangerous!
Sue Bucker
Laconia
