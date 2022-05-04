To The Daily Sun,
As deceit, subterfuge, disingenuousness, theft of public funds, suppression of evidence and outright lies continue to swirl around the Gunstock Saga, so will grow the whispers naming the cause and cure. Fact is when complex problems arise within any venue, all share culpability.
Let’s stop the political naivete. By now the entire county is aware 4/5 of Gunstock Area Commission seats were hand-picked by the extremists of the Belknap County Delegation.
Given the county is drowning in a Red Tide, certain outcomes are inevitable.
With Peter Ness chairing the GAC, Gunstock will pay BCD’s illicit invoices. Ness will attempt to replace Gunstock’s legal firm as part of his vendetta against the ski area and their counsel for firing him at the end of the 2019/2020 ski season. Ness will attempt to remove those employees he feels were involved in facilitating his termination for cause.
There’ll be no coup d'etat come November. Gilford may be prepared to send Norm Silber packing; I wouldn’t be so certain about the balance of District 2. Mike Bordes will likely be departing... seems he lacks sufficient extremism for the delegation’s red tide club. Mike Sylvia, a fraud to his own doctrine, will be re-elected in Belmont.
Sen. Bob Giuda’s addenda, advocating public selection of GAC members, will be labeled "inexpedient to legislate". Committee Chair Sen. James Gray is not about to support an amendment, which is counter to the agenda of his Republican comrades of the BCD.
Remember this: the current group of commissioners received support beyond the Silber, Sylvia and Ray Howard votes; misappropriation of public funds is called embezzlement; and hiding emails written while conducting county business, is suppression of evidence, as well an implied admission of guilt.
It takes more than a paper tiger, over-blown GS suits and a Trump apologist to run a ski area.
Hope I’m wrong... but unlikely.
Steven JP Dionne
Laconia
