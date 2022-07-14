To The Daily Sun,
I suppose debating with extremists is analogous to wrestling a pig in the mud, after a while one realizes a pig enjoys the barnyard wallow.
Rep. Mike Sylvia lets us know "no one has died from the lack of oxygen" at the county nursing home. He might want to spend the excess oxygen in clarifying the illicit use of $30,000 of taxpayers' money in pursuing destruction of the Gunstock Area Commission. Then proclaiming attorney-client privilege in suppression of evidence, documents created while conducting county business. This coward states he represents "government free of corruption", right, and I’m an astronaut. Sylvia clearly has a propensity toward avoidance behavior. Let’s just keep track of the delegates who voted in favor of the suppression of the email chain evidence.
Rep. Richard Littlefield’s latest illumination reminds all he believes women’s rights are secondary to the concern of "unfettered abortions". He supported an abortion law with no exception for rape, incest or fatal embryonic syndrome. I know this is a complex rational, it’s not about abortion rights... it’s called women’s rights.
I did enjoy reading Rep. Gregg Hough’s literary clarification on the topic of "church and state separation". Hough believes the constitution makes no mention of "separation". Speaking of "fundamental ignorance". President Thomas Jefferson defined the First Amendment as a ("wall of separation between church and state"). U.S. Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black in the Everson v. Board of Education decision, stated “the First Amendment has erected a wall between church and state,” and that “that wall must be kept high and impregnable.” (Cornell University Law Library)
Let’s keep reminding ourselves, the GOP is the same party which defined the events of Jan. 6, as "legitimate public discourse", but the women who’ve taken to the streets to defend their bodily freedom, well they’re "rioters".
Steven JP Dionne
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.