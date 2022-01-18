To The Daily Sun,
I was initially angered by Brian Gallagher’s decision to resign his position as a Gunstock Area Commissioner. Leaving the fight, and for all intents and purposes, surrendering control of Gunstock Ski Area to the several extremists serving on the Belknap County Delegation.
The always perceptive Norm Silber thought Gallagher’s resignation was "interesting." Really, one of the most educated financial minds in the history of the GAC resigns, in the wake of your continued workplace harassment ... you think it interesting?
Odd, the dozens of your constituents I’ve exchanged with over the past week think the entire circumstance a disaster for both the county and ski area.
I have heard certain delegates describe the resignation as "disheartening, disappointing." Frankly, I gave up listening to political whispers, back in the '70s. I had an epiphany, anything vague and incomprehensible oft times disappears in a mild social breeze.
In the final analysis, I have to admit, I likely would have taken the same road Gallagher walked. To give freely of your substantial knowledge of finances, successfully, for so long to the GAC and by default to the entire Belknap County community, in the end rewarded with nothing more than criticism, to be demeaned by individuals, who on their best day couldn’t carry your briefcase, I must think unbearable. To be accused in a public meeting of being a liar, by an educated liar and an intellectual bully, has to have been insufferable. And the compensation for your efforts, nothing other than disparagement from those who have nothing else to offer but rhetorical propaganda.
Interesting a Laconia representative recently describe a commissioner’s position as "cushiony." Right, work for nothing, be a critical part of the most successful year in Gunstock’s storied history, only to then be kicked in the teeth by the BCD members, selling snake oil... yup that’s what I’d call "cushiony." Then again, I’m not that bright.
Mr. Gallagher deserves the deepest appreciation of every person in this county, for the herculean effort to make Gunstock evermore successful, in a period whereby corporate ski areas are failing to such a level, as to cause class action lawsuits by their clients.
From this vantage point, the communities of Belmont, Gilford, Meredith and Alton own a good part of this mess, by the virtue of your appointment of political extremists to the county delegation. The rest of the county communities need to examine just how loudly their representatives are objecting to the creation of the looming crisis by their party.
Remember, whispers are not objections, they are simply meaningless background noise of the socio-political fearful.
"There is no more neutrality in the world. You either have to be part of the solution, or you're going to be part of the problem.’’ T. Siedner.
The definition of silence is complicity.
Thank you, Brian Gallagher ... you deserve so much better than you received.
Steven J.P. Dionne
Laconia
