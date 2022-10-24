Alton resident Phil Wittmann recently attacked New Hampshire Senate candidate Ruth Larson on several fronts. He started out quoting a slur from Rep. Norm Silber, who was overwhelmingly voted out in the GOP primary as too extreme. As were many of the other most extreme reps (Mike Sylvia, Glen Aldrich, Gregg Hough), including all of those proposing for NH to secede from the U.S., except for Rep. Paul Terry (Alton).
Next, Wittmann pounced on Larson's participation in public visibilities with “signs with evil, insane slogans.” These “slogans” were mainly signs supporting reproductive rights for women, along with some signs opposing extremism in our county. To the extremist cabal that includes Wittmann, reproductive rights are insane, but attacking our local election officials, proposing secession, almost destroying Gunstock Mountain Resort, and refusing to support our nursing home are apparently good, sensible ideas.
Larson is running against an opponent who was instrumental in gerrymandering voting districts despite the will of area voters, who supported an independent redistricting commission. He voted against reproductive rights, and recently proposed a ban on LGBTQ books. Of course he is supported by Wittmann.
I urge voters to elect for a thoughtful, reasonable candidate for NH Senate on Nov. 8: vote for Ruth Larson.
