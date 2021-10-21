To The Daily Sun,
Close to 300 registered voters in Meredith, Center Harbor and Sandwich have signed a petition requesting a Special School District Meeting to discuss optional masking for the kids in our district.
We would like a discussion on the pros and cons of all day school masking in this format because the I-L board and administration refuses to have a dialog on the subject. As a matter of fact, they seem to want pro-parent choice community members to be silent.
So, through a law on the books, voters are allowed to call their own meeting, but for our three-town cooperative district, we need signatures of five percent (338 minimum) of all registered voters on a petition, just to get the meeting. Ultimately the goal is to have a community vote.
Many people have copies of the petition out in the public, so please ask around if you are willing to support parent choice in our schools. Several of us have been making ourselves available in public and we are more than willing to come to you. You can reach us on Facebook by private messenger or you can email me directly at bivolcics74@gmail.com.
If you signed the first petition this summer, there has been a wrinkle and we needed a second one drawn up, so please come to re-sign if you haven't already.
Stacy Bivolcic
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.