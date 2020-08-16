To The Daily Sun,
In response to Wendy Mayotte's comments in Rick Green's August 14 article, that her Trump yard signs were obviously vandalized by a liberal, I would like to point out that many Republicans want Trump out, too. Those signs were not damaged by a liberal; they were damaged by a vandal; just like the BLM signs were damaged by vandals, not Trump supporters. There are bad actors on both sides.
I also fail to see why that comment was important to the story. It just serves to fuel the flames that widens the divide between us and reinforces the idea that we are being manipulated by the media. What you focus on grows, which is particularly true for the media. Let's focus on civility.
Sheila Vermacy
Belmont
