To The Daily Sun,
This is the other side of the story relating to the letter sent by Janet Simmons of Laconia. Janet said America should hold Israel accountable for the journalist who was killed.
Palestinian officials have accused Israel of intentionally killing Abu Akleh, whose death occurred during a firefight between terrorists in Jenin and Israeli security forces. The Palestinian Authority refused to cooperate with Israel for a joint pathological investigation, choosing instead to publicly declare that the IDF deliberately shot her.
Israeli government and IDF officials said they believe Abu Akleh was actually killed by Palestinians, who were filmed firing indiscriminately shortly before her death.
They refused to allow Israel access to the bullet which would have been the proof.
The story then continues. Abu Akleh was a Christian not a Muslim and at her funeral the Palestinian mob hijacked the journalist’s funeral to hide the fact that she was Christian. He family had planned to transfer her body from the hospital to a hearse to be brought to the Greek Orthodox Church for her funeral; instead, her coffin was removed and paraded through the streets to incite rioting.
I suggest Janet visit Israel and see for herself how the only democracy in the Middle East treats its residents be they Arabs, Muslims, Christians or Jews.
I have been there (twice) and I spent part of my tour in a Druze village. The Druze are Muslims that are Israeli citizens, serve in the military and love Israel. The nephew of the owner of the place I stayed, who served as our interpreter, was all of about 12 years old and fluently spoke Arabic, Hebrew and English and said to me “Here we all get along, Muslims, Christians and Jews”.
Sheila Kufert
Sanbornton
