To The Daily Sun,
I am writing this letter in regards to Covid-19. I live in public housing, which is senior housing. There are approximately 50 people living here, who are mostly senior citizens and most of which have underlying conditions. Since the beginning of this virus we, as residents ,do not feel safe.
In the beginning posted no visitors allowed. No one could have their own family come and visit.
Next we have a rule in place that states one visitor per week for one hour; wear a mask and stay in apartment to whom you are visiting. Unfortunately there are certain people who have not followed these rules.
This has been reported to property management several times to no avail.
There is now a tenant who has moved into our building that is either a-symptomatic or has Covid-19,and is being quarantined in the building, not by property management, but by a family member stating that he is under quarantine.
Have even submitted a letter to the governor with our concerns and still to no avail.
So tell me how our senior citizens are supposed to feel safe?
Shame on you for not protecting our senior citizens and putting us all at risk.
Sharon Eaton
Laconia
