One thing that almost everyone in Belknap County can agree on is that our lakes and mountains are amazing. In addition to providing a wonderful place to live, work and raise our families, they are an economic engine that provides a livelihood for the entire region. These natural resources greatly enhance our quality of life.
When it comes to protecting our lakes, mountains and watersheds, opinions begin to vary. While researching the issues, I was disappointed to discover that the current Belknap County Delegation was not an advocate for conservation at the state or local level. Cutting taxes at the state level, which could also be called a focus on reducing income, resulted in starving programs designed to protect our precious environment. Budgets had to be slashed, and costs were pushed down to the property taxpayers. Particularly infuriating because it is fiscally irresponsible to defer investments and protections to generate a short-term cost reduction. My grandmother would have called it penny-wise and pound-foolish. We are better than this, and fiscal responsibility demands caring for, dare I say, conserving our community assets.
I understand that the Free Staters and Libertarians identifying as Republicans do not believe in the common good. I don’t know why the others (actual Republicans) allowed them to get away with so much. If elected, I will not only be a voice within the delegation and state on behalf of our common good; I will be sure to let everyone know if damage is being done to our environment and institutions before a crisis.
I want to thank Citizens for Belknap both for endorsing me and for all the hard work they are doing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.