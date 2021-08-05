To The Daily Sun,
I read opinion writer Jeff Robbins’ piece on Ben and Jerry’s with a sigh. Criticism of a specific policy is not blanket criticism of nations or populations. His word choice, the outrage, the “what-abouts” did nothing to address the issue that Ben & Jerry’s decision raised: the unrelenting inroads of Jewish settlers onto Palestinian land, in violation of international law. Those settlements continue under the cover of “no criticism of Israel allowed.” However, even within Israel debate rages around the settler issue.
To suggest that this decision by the company will bring about the apocalypse and the destruction of Israel is ludicrous. Saying it is “spineless” is an affront to those who stand up for what they believe in, in any sphere, even when such blowback by people such as Robbins is sure to come.
Ruth Stuart
Sandwich
