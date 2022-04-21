To The Daily Sun,
The American Marxists who appear to control the Democrat Party are just crushing our children in every way possible. Late term abortions and partial birth abortions are women's rights. Or is it birthing persons rights? Leaving the border wide open so that children are vulnerable to child sex trafficking will get even worse very soon. Thank you, Brandon. Little children are still being forced to wear face diapers in some schools, buses etc. The parents of little children are being encouraged, or coerced, without informed knowledge, to get them vaccinated when their chances of dying from COVID are much less plausible then being injured from this gene therapy experimental jab. Little children are getting shot in drive-by shooting in cities run by Democrats with lax law enforcement.
Little children are being taught that if you are white, you are privileged, compared to your Black classmate, who is being told he is a victim of white folks. And now we have the sexualization of little children. There is a movement in schools and in the media to indoctrinate the young in the notion that one's sex is a matter of preference, not biology. Apparently, children are to be at the mercy of the whims of the warped delusions of adults. Hey there all you mature, common sense adults, let's resume protecting children to keep them safe and let them just be children.
Russ Wiles
Tilton
