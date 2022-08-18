To The Daily Sun,

I would note that I was a solid supporter of Bill Wright for sheriff in past campaigns for sheriff. I have known Bill as a competent police officer, and I have respected his service in the U.S. armed forces. Upon reading a letter submitted by state representative/part-time deputy sheriff Douglas Trottier I feel compelled to respond.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.