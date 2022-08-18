I would note that I was a solid supporter of Bill Wright for sheriff in past campaigns for sheriff. I have known Bill as a competent police officer, and I have respected his service in the U.S. armed forces. Upon reading a letter submitted by state representative/part-time deputy sheriff Douglas Trottier I feel compelled to respond.
Bill Wright and Doug Trottier are telling people that the concerns at the sheriff’s department are because of a few employees and the morale of the employees is fine. The letter and the social media posts of Bill Wright would lead you to believe that the employees of the sheriff’s department are lazy and/or incompetent which is not true. I know the employees and can attest that they are some of the most qualified staff (sworn and civilian) in our county.
The letter also suggests that Bill Wright is better than many past sheriffs which is not true. I have been on a first name basis with every sheriff of Belknap County since Rod Crockett. Each of those sheriffs brought to the office differing skills and relationships on behalf of our county. It is clear to everyone that Douglas Trottier would like to become the chief deputy at the sheriff’s department. Bill Wright has increased the stress level almost daily and the employees have never felt less supported than by this sheriff.
As an adult I have voted in each Belknap County Sheriff’s race and know that having your entire full-time staff and most of your part-time staff endorse another candidate has never happened in this county.
Please use common sense and consider the facts and motivations of the two sides. The members of the sheriff’s department and the campaign team of Mike MacFadzen are fighting for the soul of the county sheriff’s department.
