To The Daily Sun,
I read in the paper this morning that Rep. Chris Pappas came to visit Laconia on Tuesday. This is the third time he has come this year without having an open forum. I would like to have a representative who is willing to listen to us and answer the hard questions.
Roger Schneeweiss
Laconia
