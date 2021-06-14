To The Daily Sun,
It is apparent to me from the June 12 response letter “Critical Race Theory exposes white privilege, not racism,” the author would rather play games than to clearly define or support the points of his argument. Though technically he did not call anyone a racist in his initial letter, it is obviously implied in the text of the letter. He talked about the need to “study of racism and the realities of modern day systemic racism.” By definition, there cannot be racism without a perpetrator, also known as a racist. So who does he believe are the racists? Since “most Americans don’t have a clue,” perhaps he would like to clearly define white privilege, white racism and systemic racism. How about a clear, concise description of critical race theory and how it will unite the country?
He states that any issue that white Americans don’t want to deal with they call “Marxist” and “Communist.” Maybe the author would like to factually refute the following articles:
1) “How Leftists’ Critical Race Theory Poisons Our Discussion of Racism” by Ellie Krasne for the Heritage Foundation, which states, “Critical Race Theory is a theoretical framework, rooted in Marxism, that posits individuals as oppressed or oppressor based on their skin color.”
2) “The Courage of Our Convictions: How to Fight Critical Race Theory” by Christopher F. Rufo, which states, “Critical Race Theory is an academic discipline, formulated in the 1990s and built on the intellectual framework of identity-based Marxism.”
3) “Critical Race Theory’s Poisonous Roots Trace Back to Harvard University” by Kenny Xu in the Federalist, states, “Borrowing from Italian Marxist philosopher Antonio Gramsci . . . a group of Ivy League law professors developed a school of thought called “Critical Legal Studies . . . ”
I also challenge the author to show me, per his letter, any systems and rules that work in my favor, benefiting me every day, month and year, that are not available to anyone else in America that is not white.
Roger Davis
Alton Bay
