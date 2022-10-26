To The Daily Sun,

I wish to comment on the State School property plan of Friday, Oct. 21. The developers are proposing a "self-sustaining village" but the plan does not include a school to house the approximately 1,700 students from the 1,900 housing units proposed. Laconia will sustain municipal overload from this development. "Multi-income" is another name for low-income housing. 

