To The Daily Sun,
I find it exasperating emotionally, and baffling intellectually why and how Trump's supporters can support him — and I speculate that it's because they don;t keep abreast of the news, and/or they think the economy is all that matters, and that he is good for the economy.
Since long before he became President, Trump made news that should absolutely have disqualified him to hold public office and, as president, he has done more to sabotage our government and attack our democracy than Russia, China, North Korea and Iran combined! All of Trump's destructive and treasonous behavior has been dutifully reported in the news — and serious writers and authors have spoken out and written books about his presidential malpractice — but his supporters go blithely on defending him, which can only mean they haven't been paying attention.
As for the economy: ANY conservative Republicanwould have had the same effect on the economy that Trump (may have) had. (Since Trump actually inherited an improving economy, his actual effect may have been slight.)That said, Trump's supporters' fixation on the economy utterly ignores the important matters of climate change, environmental degradation, poverty, racism; Trump's betraying our allies while selling out to our adversaries; our aging, crumbling highways and bridges; Trump's sadisticway of destroying the careers of patriotic Americans who criticize him; and on and on! He is actually the worst president in American history — and possibly truly guilty of treason.
I am 84, and vividly remember every president back to FDR — and Trump's supporters are the only onesin my lifetime who scare the hell out of me for their ignorance or indifference to their hero's anti-Americanism.
Richard Davis
Thornton
