John Stuart Mill once said, "The person who has nothing for which he is willing to fight, nothing which is more important than his own personal safety, is a miserable creature and has no chance of being free unless made and kept so by the exertions of better men than himself."
I am fighting in Laconia probate court for the Belmont residence I've called home for nearly 20 years. My two sisters from Massachusetts are employing slick, dishonest attorneys to attempt to negate a deal they made shortly after my father died to sell the home to me outright. The original estate attorney perjured himself in open court, claiming he never helped secure my "successor in interest" status on the mortgage for the property at issue.
Judge Christopher Keating has done nothing to address repeated lies told by all the attorneys for my sisters. He recently allowed my due process rights to be severely violated. Before he could even rule formally on my motion to continue a scheduling conference (he granted a variety of prior continuances to attorneys, even those that were filed late), he decided to proceed with the conference. I have filed everything on time in the three associated cases Judge Keating oversees.
This makes no difference to this judge. He would rather accept deficient pleadings authored by attorneys with no affidavit support, no matter how late they are filed. As long as an attorney makes the request, this judge will ignore deadlines, rules of the court and my constitutional rights to grant it. My affidavits and sworn statements are consistently ignored. Most people would just give up, accepting that the system is rigged against them. Not me. I intend to fight with every fiber of my being to defend my rights to relief. Read more at www.snakesisters.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.