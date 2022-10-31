I don’t know whether to be more deeply distressed by or concerned for Rep. Mike Bordes over the latest of his salvos fired against fellow Belknap Republicans. He takes out after me specifically as one of four signers to the recent letter submitted by members of the Belknap County Republican Committee, sadly utilizing the press rather than a man-to-man “family” conversation.
This is really getting old. Rep. Bordes knows full well that I did not vote for “secession.” He can try and twist my vote and explanation all he wants. The more he does so, the more clearly he will render his charge a persistently told untruth.
Additionally, Rep. Bordes attacks me because I am the last man standing in his personal vendetta. He and his cohorts got rid of Rep. Norm Silber and GAC Commissioner David Strang. Two down and one to go.
Here we are days away from the Nov. 8 general election, and Rep. Bordes is continuing to expend time and energy to take down members of his own party. The Democrats must be thrilled.
As an ordained Presbyterian minister of nearly 47 years, I am eager to engage with Rep. Bordes in a conversation about the trial of Jesus before Pontius Pilate and the lessons he and each of us can learn from it.
Although Rep. Bordes appears to delight in attacking me, I have no malice toward him and would be happy to speak with him personally at any time. I have invited him to meet me for lunch. Two days this week had to be scrubbed, but he says perhaps sometime next week.
Oh, and by the way, I am endorsed for reelection by House Speaker Sherm Packard.
