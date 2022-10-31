I’ve known Matt Coker, who is running for the Statehouse in Meredith, for a few years now. Matt is an amazing family man and truly just wants the best for everyone. The thing that stuck out the most to me about Matt is his knowledge of what’s happening with politics at all levels including locally. Most people our age are very busy raising families and trying to get by to be concerned about local government. Having served on the planning board of Center Harbor myself, Matt and I have similar interests in the value of community engagement.
When I told Matt I was thinking of running for a school board seat last year, he enthusiastically jumped in and asked how he could help. We had countless discussions about local and state education policies. When we came across something Matt was unfamiliar with, you could bet within a couple of hours I’d be bombarded with pages of research from all angles of the issue. Matt has a drive that thoroughly understands all sides of an issue and that’s what makes him such a good candidate. It’s just who he is as a person. When the normal election attacks started flying and some in Matt's party mischaracterized some of my positions, Matt jumped in to set the record straight. He didn’t care about the party or his stance on an issue; he cared that everyone had a fair chance to express their views and then let the voters make the choice for themselves.
He believes as do I it's time for the next generation of Granite Staters to start stepping up and having a voice. Meredith is lucky to have a very talented young person willing to step up, and I hope you will give him a chance.
