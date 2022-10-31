To The Daily Sun,

I’ve known Matt Coker, who is running for the Statehouse in Meredith, for a few years now. Matt is an amazing family man and truly just wants the best for everyone. The thing that stuck out the most to me about Matt is his knowledge of what’s happening with politics at all levels including locally. Most people our age are very busy raising families and trying to get by to be concerned about local government. Having served on the planning board of Center Harbor myself, Matt and I have similar interests in the value of community engagement.

