To The Daily Sun,
I want to express my sincere gratitude to the voters of Moultonborough, Tuftonboro and Sandwich, thank you for the opportunity to represent you again for my 4th term in the New Hampshire House.
As I stood outside of the polls and watched citizens, old, young and disabled, come and go, I could not help but feel a sincere sense of pride and appreciation for our democratic process and the dedication of voters to do their civic duty, rain or shine! You are all to be commended and show that we live in the greatest country on earth.
Thank you again for your support, please do not hesitate to contact me anytime for your comments and concerns, I will always do my best to respond and help in a timely matter. I look forward to a productive 2 years and working with both Republicans and Democrats.
Representative Karel Crawford
Carroll County District 4
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.