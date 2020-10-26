To The Daily Sun
There's a lot at stake in this election, for sure. With most of the public's attention understandably directed by the media at the candidates whose names appear on the top of the ballot, I am asking for a moment of your time and direct your attention to the public office at the bottom of the ballot, County Commissioner, where my name appears as the Democratic candidate in Belknap District 1, including the towns of Sanbornton and New Hampton, as well as my hometown, the City of Laconia. The three Belknap County Commissioners act as the executive branch of county government and oversee the operations of the Nursing Home, Department of Corrections and the Sheriff's Office, with a $30 million budget, half of which comes from the County portion of our property taxes. I believe that the Commissioners should work cooperatively with the County Delegation (the County's elected State Representatives) to provide property tax relief, basically in two ways: By increasing the County's non-tax revenues and by ensuring that the State pay its fair share of the cost of providing essential services which, but for the County, the State would have to provide. After thirty-one years practicing law, mostly providing advocacy for children and families and representing the State in child protection cases, I am looking forward to continuing my public service career by serving as County Commissioner, and so I am asking for your vote. Please take a moment to visit my Facebook page for more information about me and my qualifications, at https://www.facebook.com/PRB4BCC, or email me directly at PRB4BCC@gmail.com. Thank you for your time.
Peter Brunette
Laconia
