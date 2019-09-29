To The Daily Sun,
The reader picture in today's edition (Friday, Sept. 27) of the Laconia Sun on the surface is benign appearing and part of our rural culture. It however will give pause to the EMS and Medical community as reminders all of the sadness we have seen when something like a unexpected bee sting, unseen hole or obstruction, or other distraction to the driver has caused an accident and many beautiful young children to be hurt.
Richard Cappello
Gilford
