To The Daily Sun,
On June 9, approximately 9 a.m., I received a frantic phone call from my daughter stating that Winnisquam High School was on lockdown. With several attempts to call the school and trying to reach her children, she was unsuccessful.
I instructed her to stay home with her youngest child and I drove to the school. Upon arrival, all the children were safe. Here is the problem. I was able to enter the school by opening the main door and then pressing a buzzer. No one asked for any information from me, such as who I was or why I was there, they just buzzed me in.
After everything that has been happening in this country, my entry into the school was unacceptable.
Here is one suggestion that may solve this from happening. Why can't we hire our retired veterans to guard every entrance at every school in this country. If they were trained to defend our country, they are more than capable of protecting our schools and give family members peace of mind.
Patricia Emanuel
Laconia
