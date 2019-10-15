To The Daily Sun,
Was the Affordable Care Act affordable? Not for most, really; the deductibles were so high most couldn't possibly get any help from it unless they had a catastrophic condition. Younger people chose to pay the fine rather than subscribe, and older people were subject to measured care determined by some bureaucratic board. Yup, it was by any other name a “death panel.”
So now Democrats are saying the same thing is going to be free. Folks, nothing is for free, except for illegals whom the open boarders would flood the country, and the waiting lists would be so long for anything, even mild treatable conditions likely would become critical before you were seen. We are not morally, ethically or legally bound to care for all the rest of the world. Not even in the Bible does it say that.
Free collage and student loan forgiveness sounds great, just like a free horse until you look carefully. A couple of old sayings come to mind there. First, you get what you pay for; second, when something comes to easily, it is valued less.
Our current education system itself is already declining, with students in America sliding well down in academic achievement compared with the rest of the developed world. Last thing we need is a flood of academically-challenged foreign students who may or may not have a solid grasp of the English language. How would this be addressed, by lowering standards, the Left’s usual solution to such problems? Come on, standards are too low already.
Then there is the ecological problems. With massive unlimited immigration, demands on our energy industry would be overwhelmed and, since the Left demands an end to fossil fuels, it doesn’t take any imagination to understand the catastrophe that would lead to. No energy, no refrigeration for foods, no diesel, no trucks bringing necessities, no water pumps, no clean water. The list goes on and on, but the left never thinks beyond sounds-good, feels-good. Without our energy grid, there would be no clean air, water, food, medical care, transpiration or peace. The instinct for survival would create a Mad Max world without the nuclear war. Death by violence, starvation or disease would claim about half our population.
Wouldn't have to worry about education, free or otherwise, or free medical, for that matter. So watch out for those free horses, they’re really dogs, and they bite.
Thanks to Mike Sweet for your question and interest. I get my news from a variety of reliable sites which rely on documented and provable facts. I am critical of the MSM because they promote unproven hate narratives, proven wrong over and over through the past several years. So far, not one of their serious accusations against President Trump has yielded a single piece of real evidence. When they find one, let us know.
Steve Earle
Gilford
