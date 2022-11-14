I have seen many outrageous letters and posts lately on both sides of the political aisle. The letter in the Nov. 4 Daily Sun by Bill Hemmel concerning Gen. Don Bolduc’s ability to run and serve is offensive. Hemmel insinuates because Bolduc has been diagnosed with PTSD, he potentially is “risky or reckless” and could engage in “destructive behavior.”
Hemmel then list other symptoms such as “lack of trust in others, difficulty concentrating and difficulty remembering.” I’m sure he is a strong supporter of a certain Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate, who tragically suffered a stroke and is unfortunately exhibiting much of these same symptoms, at no fault of his own.
The letter writer also takes a shot at the general for his use of Victor, Bolduc’s service dog. Victor is his service animal that I sure helps him cope with day-to-day stresses. If you read between the lines, He clearly alludes to Bolduc going off the proverbial deep end when he ends his letter with “who knows what he’ll do or say next.”
As someone who has dedicated my life as a first responder in the Lakes Region, I can assure you I have seen my share of horrific events and sights. Certainly, my colleagues as well. I am fortunate not to suffer from this disorder. I know many victims of crimes, police officers, servicemen and women who are not so fortunate. Many are my friends or crime victims who I know are permanently scarred but certainly fit to run for a elected office. To suggest otherwise is outrageous and shows bigotry toward people with this type of mental illness.
Reckless stereotypes like Hemmel’s opinion are outrageous. The stigma of mental illness and PTSD needs to end.
