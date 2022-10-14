To The Daily Sun,

Let’s elect Kate Miller to represent the 2nd District in the New Hampshire state Senate. Ashland and Holderness folks: Kate Miller is new to us because of the redistricting. She has lived in NH for over 30 years and raised seven children here. Unlike her opponent, she is reasonable.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.