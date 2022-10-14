Let’s elect Kate Miller to represent the 2nd District in the New Hampshire state Senate. Ashland and Holderness folks: Kate Miller is new to us because of the redistricting. She has lived in NH for over 30 years and raised seven children here. Unlike her opponent, she is reasonable.
Miller’s opponent Tim Lang’s voting record shows support for allowing pharmacists to prescribe horse dewormer (ivermectin) as a treatment for COVID. This is not reasonable. Would you buy horse dewormer at Tractor Supply in Plymouth if you had a cold? Of course not.
Lang supports requiring all elections to be conducted using paper ballots. However, do we not successfully and accurately transact important banking and other business every day by electronic means? Of course. In this century, handling life accurately using digital methods has become well understood and is less error-prone than paper.
Miller will not be supporting unreasonable ideas. She served a term in the NH House where she chaired the Long-Term Care Task Force. The issue of affordable, available long-term care services for the many populations that need them is especially important in a state like NH with an aging population. Important issues such as this one are her focus.
Miller says public funds for education need to go solely to public schools. Makes sense.
Miller also knows we must protect the precious natural resources that make NH what it is. Fighting climate change, demanding clean air and water standards, and responding quickly to any crisis are critical to protecting our best assets: the lakes and mountains.
It’s time to head to the polls Nov. 8 and use our votes to put reasonable people into the NH Legislature. Let’s send Kate Miller to the state Senate with a strong show of votes.
