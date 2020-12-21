To The Daily Sun,
Rep. Johnson’s statement on the front page of The Laconia Sun Dec. 18, was not an apology. Even though she begins the statement with the words “I am sorry,” it quickly becomes clear she is not. An apology has three characteristics. First, it names and takes responsibility for an offense that has been made. That was not done. Instead she tries to deny, explain away and justify her actions. Second, an apology is made to the one who has been offended. She made no mention of the Jewish community that she offended with her anti-Semitic post. Third, an apology requires restorative action to demonstrate that the apology is sincere. Words are cheap. True repentance would be indicated by resigning from her positions. If that seems too much, then at least take some other comparable action that would indicate that her apology is sincere. Perhaps a few hours of public service to the Jewish community, for example. She offers to take no corrective action. Instead she uses her “apology” to attack and criticize her opponents. She paints herself as the victim in all this. Her attitude makes it clear that she is neither confessing nor repenting of any wrong action that she believes she did. She is insisting she did nothing wrong. Calling that an apology does not make it so.
Marshall Davis
Sandwich
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.