To The Daily Sun,
President Joe Biden’s expensive policies didn’t create one of the millions of additional promised jobs. We’ve watched the Biden equivalent of “shovel ready jobs." There has been a lot of money wasted, a basket of statistical lies spread and fewer people actually in the workforce today than before the government forced shutdowns.
Joe Biden is maybe the best over promiser and under deliverer in American history. Over promising has been forgiven far too easily and for too long. He knew; his administration should have known Biden’s statements about job creation last month were political obfuscations, lies.
We know job creation has fallen millions of jobs short of predictions. Biden and his socialist and fascist friends promised the moon for passage of their $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. That’s where he put expectations.
Here’s what he said about jobs last week. This is according to the White House’s transcript of the president’s prepared remarks: “We created 6 million new jobs — more jobs in one year than at any time before.” That is a political truth...
He later added: “What is the trajectory of the country? Is it moving in the right direction now? I don’t know how we can say it’s not. I understand the overwhelming frustration, fear, and concern with regard to inflation and COVID. I get it. But the idea — if I told you, when we started, I told you what I’m going to do — 'The first year, I’m going to create over 600 — or 6 million jobs. I’m going to get unemployment down to 3.9%. I’m going to generate…' — and I named it all, you’d look at me like, “You’re nuts.”
The president’s prepared remarks are correct about job creation last year. Payroll employment rose by 6.2 million between January when he took office and December 2021. In absolute terms, that exceeds any prior annual gains. But here’s the thing: The president failed to mention two qualifying facts.
First: He inherited expectations of record job creation in 2021. The Congressional Budget Office projected in February 2021, monthly job growth would average 521,000, or a gain of over 6.2 million jobs between the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2021 without further legislation.
Second: The president projected millions more jobs would be created under the trillion-dollar stimulus legislation. White House economists stated the legislation would make “a difference of 4 million jobs in 2021” on top of the “dire baseline” of over six million new jobs CBO projected without additional legislation. The day after he signed the massive stimulus bill into law, President Biden suggested that “by the end of this year, this law alone will create 7 million new jobs. Seven million.”
Last year’s job creation was significant. It fell four to seven million jobs short of the promise. The trillion dollar policies gave us zero... Those expensive policies created not a single one of the millions of additional jobs they promised, none. Now he suggests he actually over delivered on jobs. Where’s the pushback? We don’t have news, we have propaganda.
Marc Abear
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.