To The Daily Sun,
On Nov. 16, I had the privilege to go to the Laconia School Board meeting. The presentations from the principal, teachers and students from Woodland Heights Elementary School were amazing. All the other programs about which the board spoke were equally interesting.
Superintendent Steve Tucker gave a detailed report on COVID updates as he does every meeting. It was heartening that the majority of the members of the board voted to maintain masks after the report in spite of the unpleasant interruptions by some of the audience. Chair Aaron Hayward and Superintendent Tucker facilitated this meeting with calm. Clearly, they are interested in what is best for the Laconia students.
As a graduate of the Laconia School system, I am pleased with our school board and their continuing efforts to bring the best education to Laconia students while in a climate of disinformation and hostility.
Superintendent Tucker deserves our admiration, thanks and support during this time.
Lois Kessin
Laconia
