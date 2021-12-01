To The Daily Sun,
For purposes of holiday reflection, I offer the following Christmas questions for the reader to ponder: Since Atheists claim that they do not believe in any of the Christian religious aspects of Christmas, why are they so obsessed with removing or watering down all the Christmas religious displays? Since the First Amendment guarantees freedom of religion and not freedom from religion, why can't Christians celebrate Christmas according to our religious beliefs without secular aspects being forced upon us? Why does the non-religious dictionary generally define Christmas as a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ? Why is it that at least 95% of all the Christmas merchandise, advertising, and holiday songs are discriminatingly in favor of the secular over the religious? Why does Amazon.com remove items which are offensive to Muslims but not to Christians? Why is it that only Christian religious holidays are singled out for censure, yet we are pushed to be inclusive for the non-religious? Why is it not offensive for Santa Claus to say "Merry Christmas," but it is if anyone else says it? Why isn't Santa Claus only allowed to say "Season's Greetings" or "Happy Holidays" instead? Why is Santa Claus an exact counterfeit of Jesus Christ, such as both of them being omnipotent, omnipresent, and omniscient? Isn't that the definition of blasphemy? How is it fair to make Santa Claus and secular traditions the major focus of Christmas instead of Jesus Christ, on his birthday? If you are a parent, have you given any thought to how Mary and Joseph would feel seeing how Jesus Christ is treated on Christmas? If it were your son on his birthday, how would you feel about it? Why aren't the Santa Claus disciples who worship Santa going about the nation and world risking their lives for their faith in him, being ridiculed by the atheists and political adversaries just because they witness for him? Why do some of the letters children write to Santa sound like prayers to Jesus Christ, because they believe that Santa has the power to restore families, and to bring peace to earth? Where does that belief come from?
And for the record, I say Merry Christmas without apology or compromise. Do you?
Len Hanley
Barnstead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.