To The Daily Sun,
I would like to know when the basketball hoops are going to be put back up at Leavitt Park. With everything opening up you would think they would be there already. These kids need a place to have fun while getting exercise and basketball is great for both fun and exercise.
I don’t know who to contact for this but I shouldn’t have to. I think they took them down and just forgot about them. Please look into this and see what you can do.
Laura McCrea
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.