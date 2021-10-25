To The Daily Sun,
As a candidate for Ward 2 City Council this letter is to clarify information in a letter that was written by Janet Simmon and published in The Laconia Daily Sun on Oct. 23, about wearing masks in schools. The Laconia School District current mask policy is as follows: "Masks are required indoors when 6 feet of distance can not be maintained."
During the meeting on Oct. 19, I was at my own table six feet apart from any other board member and that is why I removed my mask. I wore my mask walking into the school and when l exited the auditorium. I was in compliance with the district mask policy. I fully respect and follow all school and city policies. To educate in a meaningful way is one of the best things we can do for all.
Laura Dunn
Laconia
