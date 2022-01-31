To The Daily Sun,
Laconia Christmas Village would like to thank LRPA & TED for having Santa and the village elves on a live broadcast to make crafts and talk to Santa himself. We hope to see you all next December at the village if everything goes as we hope and thank you to everyone for understanding why we had to postpone the village one more year. Let's hope this year turns out better then the last two and we can see you all in person again in December. Thank you to Santa and all the Christmas Village elves.
Skip Hounsell
Laconia Christmas Village
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.