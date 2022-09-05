It seems that New Hampshire State Senate President Chuck Morse needs lots of help to win the race for the U.S. Senate seat. Along with raising the most money among all the Senate candidates, he also has the endorsement of the Union Leader.
But now after trailing Gen. Don Bolduc by 21 percentage points by the latest University of New Hampshire poll and bragging how most of all the money he has raised was from people from NH, today it comes out that it is reported he gets a $2.6 million advertisement from a super political action committee.
That is more than twice what Morse has raised in the entire campaign through June.
On the other hand, the Union Leader has hardly even mentioned Bolduc's name, and when they did it was negative and that he didn’t have a chance to win.
Well, the voters will have their say on that and can be sure that when he gets to Washington he will work for all the people of NH, not just one party.
Don’s whole work life has been working for the people of his hometown first as the youngest police officer for the city of Laconia. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Army and retired after 33 years as a brigadier general.
I don’t have the space here to list all the deployments and countries he served in.
You can look up his biography and see all that and the many awards he's won.
We need Don to replace Maggie Hassan, who has done a lot for veterans and has crossed the aisle to vote with Republicans more than any other senator.
But remember this: She voted 97% of the time with President Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer.
