The Laconia Fire Department is now participating in the online burn permitting system, allowing Laconia residents to obtain their seasonal burn permit through the state website. Seasonal permits obtained online will be charged a $5.50 service fee that goes directly and solely into system maintenance. Residents are still encouraged to come in person to the Central Fire Station on North Main St. or the Weirs Station on Lucerne Ave. to obtain their permits at no cost. Brush permits (category 3) must be obtained in person. For additional information or to obtain a seasonal burn permit online, please visit our website at laconianh.gov/368/Permitting.
