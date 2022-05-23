To The Daily Sun,
An elected state senator should not resort to dishonesty, public or otherwise, yet that’s exactly what Bob Giuda did in his unhinged response to Doug Lambert that The Sun published as an op-ed. Here are the real facts: Brian Gallagher resigned because he no longer met the statutory requirement of being a “resident property owner” in the county (he hadn’t been qualified for the prior 14 months). The Delegation followed the law in appointing a replacement to serve to the end of his term. They did not violate the law Giuda claims. The 1959 law that Guida referenced is very specific that when a commissioner resigns, the Delegation can only appoint a successor to serve to the end of that term. This was the case with Rusty McLear who served 16 months past the expiration of Peter Nix’s term. When the error was discovered McLear was invited to reapply, he ultimately decided not to, the Delegation again followed the law and appointed a highly qualified commissioner to serve to the end of the term. This was 100% in accordance with law. Giuda claims that the Secretary of State and Attorney General issued opinions that McLear could serve a full five-year term, that is an outright lie on the part of the dishonorable senator. The only opinion was authored by the Gunstock lawyer, and it was so inaccurate that he refused to sign it.
Giuda claimed that the Delegation’s attorney could not find any criminality, however he was preparing a defense, not a prosecution. It's difficult to keep up with all Giuda’s lies. Now that his political career is about over, and he is planning to move to Florida he seems to be trying to cash in on whatever influence he has left. Perhaps he was planning on investing in the Gary Kiedaisch/McLear hotel.
Kevin Leandro
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.