To The Daily Sun,
I am convinced that people are beginning to realize that it is what politicians do and not what they say. A classic example is taking place now with the November election not far off. It is stunning to watch a political ad paid for by Sen. Maggie Hassan with her looking into the camera espousing a bipartisan approach knowing that more than 95% of the time she votes consistently with Senate President Chuck Schumer. It is stunning to watch Maggie Hassan say that women's rights must be protected while showing no remorse for supporting abortions up to the ninth month. Many people across the country support the right of a woman to have an abortion but not in the ninth month when the baby is fully formed with a beating heart and the ability to react to pain. Maggie Hassan serves in a Senate that is evenly split and as a result she has been the deciding vote on a number of issues regarding millions of illegal immigrants walking into this country while not obeying the law. Has Sen. Hassan contacted the president regarding the banning of fossil fuels? The simple answer is no, while the hardworking people throughout New England are about to experience energy cost increases this winter that are going to be financially crippling.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.