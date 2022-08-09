This letter is to introduce myself as a candidate for State Senate in District 2. Having served a term in the New Hampshire House, I have a good understanding of the legislative process and the job of representing my constituents.
While I have lived in N.H. over 30 years and raised seven children here, I am unfamiliar with some towns in this district. I look forward to meeting voters throughout the district and learning what issues are on their minds.
I believe in using state funds for public schools, lowering in-state college tuition and assuring educational opportunities for all students. I support enacting gun safety measures and codifying Roe. It is critical that we protect NH’s natural resources and respond quickly to any crises. Gunstock’s Commissioners should manage the mountain free from any political micro-management. We must find ways to address the shortages of mental health beds, affordable housing and available child care.
I will learn more as I meet voters and welcome questions and suggestions. My Facebook page is Kate Miller for State Senate and a website is under development under the same name. If elected, I will stay in touch with the city council, selectboards and the various stewards of our cities and towns as communication is key to good representation.
