To The Daily Sun,
I am Justin Borden, and I am running for state representative for Belmont — 4th District. I have lived in the Lakes Region for over 24 years. I graduated from Belmont High School with honors, and have since worked in business management and development — what is truly notable is that unlike the majority of my classmates, I stayed in New Hampshire.
Our beautiful lakes, towering mountains, and idyllic communities appear at a glance to be a perfect place to settle and raise families, and to build solid foundations for success. However, New Hampshire is troubled by legislators dedicated to pursuing the overtly partisan and the divisively radical.
Fiscal responsibility which once assured competent use of taxpayer funds and kept our state offices, sheriff’s departments, schools, and nursing homes operating efficiently — has been pushed aside in favor of cheap government, strangling our institutions and crippling their ability to perform. Many of these costs are forced onto the towns and cities who are left with choices such as defunding and harming their schools or raising property taxes to maintain a quality education for their children.
Mismanagement has brought our county nursing home to the brink, and the pursuit of unnecessary vendettas threatens the stability and future of Gunstock, racking up legal bills well above budget — with vital information and correspondence denied to the public, who are instead offered incendiary rhetoric, deflections, and excuses — while some of “their” representatives attempt to secede from the United States, all an affront to the interests, patriotism, and loyalties of their constituents.
I am running for state representative so that a measure of respectability, integrity and a commitment to public service might return to Concord, and that our government may again reflect favorably and honorably on our incredible state and people.
Justin Borden
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.