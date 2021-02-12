To the Daily Sun:
I agree with the significant points in Thomas Kudzma’s letter of Feb. 11, concerning the use of St. Joseph’s Church as a shelter, and support the idea of using The Holy Trinity School building instead. However, I would like to present a modified view of the situation.
I propose that the lower level including the gym, kitchen, bathroom and stage area be used for a shelter. This space could be minimally renovated to accommodate the needs of the homeless and maintenance issues would be simplified.
I also suggest that the remaining two floors be renovated for office space that the city could lease for income to support the entire building. If some of the renters were human service providers, they could conveniently service the homeless for counseling, referrals, etc. The centralized location and consolidation of services is a definite plus to the city without incurring further cost of building a new facility.
Judy Meledandri
Laconia
