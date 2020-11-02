To The Daily Sun,
Thank you New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton; how lucky we are to have a wonderful place with great people, to help with end of life care. The 24/7 care our veterans get is like no other. The care is more than any other. What we can't do they do it all. The food and care, seeing they still can take part, going on trips, any and all things they want and need are taken care off, There is nothing to for want off. A Chapel to go to.
God bless all the care givers. Special attention to Megan Cross, Joe McGrath, Tammy Whitcomb, Trili Timm, and so many more are all very special — too many to name. Chris (Albert) loved to work in the garden and any sports was his cup of tea. He was one in a million, and he was treated the same as all the veterans are. God bless' stay safe. Judith ( Judy)
Judy Christensen
Moultonboro
