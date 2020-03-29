To The Daily Sun,
The N.H. House recently passed HB-1665, with bi-partisan support, for the formation of an advisory independent redistricting commission. I applaud their support for fairness in the drawing of district lines to eliminate the use of gerrymandering, which both parties have abused over many decades.
The coronavirus has caused a delay in moving this forward to the Senate, but I hope that all senators and Gov. Sununu will support this legislation when it reaches the Senate for vote and Gov. Sununu for his signature.
Judith A. Ackerson
Franklin
