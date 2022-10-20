It is my pleasure to write this letter of support for Lisa DiMartino, a candidate running for state representative of Belknap District 6 (Gilford, Gilmanton and Laconia Ward 2). I have known DiMartino for 25 years and have seen first hand her commitment to her community and local families.
DiMartino always has a caring heart and ears but a tough-as-nails work ethic. She worked hard when she was in office previously and her determination to help people has never wavered. As a state representative for Gilford and Meredith from 2012-14, DiMartino served on the Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee, the NH Suicide Prevention Council and the NH Long Term Care Committee.
Lisa continues to be an advocate for disability rights and public health. She currently serves on the NH Medical Care Advisory Committee, and has also served on numerous other nonpartisan state commissions, boards and nonprofits, including the NH Governor’s Commission on Disability, the Brain Injury Association Legislative Group, the NH Coalition of Caring Committee and Chairperson of Disability Rights Center Board of Directors.
DiMartino has often been able to seek solutions to problems that have eluded others. She is also able to find common ground that benefits all who want common sense solutions. We need some common-sense people representing Belknap County, and electing Lisa DiMartino would be a good start.
