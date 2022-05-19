To The Daily Sun,
Recently, I had an eye opener, reality check, slap in the face, call it what you want, can you guess what it was?
It’s the cost of heating oil. Heating oil is now up to $6.50 per gallon. If you were to get a delivery of 200 gallons that fill-up will cost $1,300. A year ago, I paid $400. Folks that has more than tripled in price.
If this continues to increase then I’ll have to start making drastic changes. I'll carpool for groceries, buy less food or buy food that can be used for several dishes. Reduce traveling to see my kids or grandkids and stop taking them out for a meal or ice cream. I’ll have to spend less on gifts this year. I’ll cut out the luxury items like coffee with friends every week or even having coffee every day. I’ll let the chickens free range to save on feed and hope a predator doesn’t get them.
What changes can you make now so you can buy heating oil for next winter because winter will come again faster than we want it to? And it’s not just oil, but oil drives everything from groceries, clothing, trucks, farming, electricity, plastics, and more.
Is this caused by President Joe Biden? Well, he is our leader and he has to own it. Russia is not the cause; we only get 3% of oil from them. Biden and our leaders are destroying our country and failing us, especially the Democrats since they have the power to make changes and don’t.
My idea is for all of us to repent and ask Jesus and God to save us and the U.S. and if we all can’t do that then vote Republican and hope they can fix this mess.
Got a better idea?
John Sellers
Bristol
