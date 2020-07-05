To The Daily Sun,
The Church of God is splintered and divided. The early church that changed the world was united and of one mind. “They were continually devoting themselves to the apostles’ teaching and to fellowship, to the breaking of bread and to prayer,” — Acts 2: 42. Even when there was disagreement they could come together and decide what was important and what was not — Acts 15.
Today we can't even agree on if the institution of marriage, an institution created and ordained by God is worth defending. How can we stand against an enemy that is unifying the world against us unless we are united? (Psalm 2) Our enemy is extremely zealous, not restrained by morality, and very determined to win this fight. Except for the part about not being restrained by morality, can we say the same of ourselves?
In many places in the world, Christians are already facing persecution, imprisonment, and death for being faithful to God's word. They are our brothers and sisters. This kind of persecution has not come to the United States yet.
Today whatever you think of the man's personality, by his deeds we have a president in the White House who has been a very strong supporter of religious liberty, the church, Israel, the pro-life movement, and the American people. He has come under attack from almost every corner of the government, the media, academia, and the entertainment industry, even big tech seems to be against him. Outside of God Himself and His heavenly host; Donald Trump and many of the godly men and women he is surrounding himself with are the only thing stopping the church in the U.S. from joining our persecuted brothers and sisters in a state of government oppression.
Right now we have a choice. Will we stand with one who has stood up for us? Or will let him go down to defeat and lose our liberty? If we can't stand together now, how will we ever stand when persecution does come? “If you have run with footmen and they have tired you out, Then how can you compete with horses? If you fall down in a land of peace, How will you do in the thicket of the Jordan?" (Jer. 12: 5).
I believe this is a test for us. Will we nitpick the faults of the man God has given us as our national leader and protector and side against him along with the enemies of the church. Or will we not be ashamed to stand with him? (Luke 16:1-8).
Donald Trump has been been the only presidential candidate that God has ever supernaturally shown me to support.
We know that there are things prophesied that must take place before the Lord returns. One thing I do believe that the Lord has promised; that is if we will stand up for it, God will give us in this nation at least four more years of the liberty we have known as a free nation. Will we stand together? It is my prayer that we do.
John Demakowski
Franklin
