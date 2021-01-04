To The Daily Sun,
I watched a video on Facebook about a group of people in western Canada pulling a young horse out of the mud this horse had gotten itself stuck in. The horse could not get itself out of the mud no matter how hard it tried. It needed these peoples' help. If they had not come by, seen her plight, and had mercy on her, and acted on her behalf, she probably would have died in that mud. The U.S. today is like that horse. We are stuck in the mud and we need God's help or we will die in that mud. Please, God, help us the United States of America to get out of this mud we have gotten ourselves into in Jesus' name I pray. I thank you for hearing my prayer.
John Demakowski
Franklin
