To The Daily Sun,
Gas, food prices, inflation, illegal immigration, wokeness, China, Russia, Taliban, cancel culture, fentanyl deaths and crime are the face of the Democratic agenda.
Recently announced, inflation up 8.5%, highest numbers since 1981. Inflation is a tax on the poor, middle class and seniors. How many seniors budgeted $5,000 for inflation? Filled your gas tank up lately?
Mayor Pete has told Americans "get used to high gas prices". We have gone from energy free to buying from Iran and other countries. A recent poll showed that 7% of Americans believe the United States is doing well. Amazing, that the number is this high.
Illegals are getting free smart phones, free schooling, free health care and free food. Americans are getting the "shaft". Democrats are calling Republican voters "9/11 terrorists". Name calling by the Democrats used to bother me but after being called so many names, I do not give a crap.
What is on the plate for the future? Seniors dipping into their savings, annuities not keeping up, pension plans with no COLA, mortgage rates rising and higher taxes. It will only get worse unless we vote out all Democrats. Our senators and representatives are complete supporters of Bidenworld. Welcome to the Biden/Democratic World.
To end on a happy note, we will have less than a 1,000 days left in Bidenworld by May 1.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
