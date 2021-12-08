To The Daily Sun,
It is that time of the year to give thanks. I want to thank President Joe Biden for all his accomplishments. They are:
• 16-cent savings on our July 4th barbecue
• 2-cent savings on gas
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
